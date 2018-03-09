Keith Robbennolt has been named the next president and CEO of Sentinel Federal Credit Union, based in Ellsworth AFB, S.D. Robbennolt succeeds Nancy Ellwein, who is retiring after 31 years at the $109 million-asset institution, including 18 years at the helm.

Robbennolt previously served as senior vice president at Black Hills Community Bank in Rapid City and most recently, senior vice president at Security First Bank.

Keith Robbennolt, new president and CEO, Sentinel FCU

“I’m honored to be selected as Sentinel Federal Credit Union’s next president and chief executive officer,” said Robbennolt in a statement. “Sentinel Federal has a proud history and is deeply committed to serving its members. I look forward to leading an organization that exists to make a positive impact in the lives of our members and the communities we serve.”

A graduate of Colorado State University with a business administration degree focused on marketing, Robbennolt also holds credentials from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, done in conjunction with the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

The credit union, which serves almost 10,000 members, posted net income of about $652,000 in 2017, up from about $576,000 in the prior year.

From 2016 to 2017, the credit union’s total loans and leases outstanding rose from about $62.9 million to $65.2 million.