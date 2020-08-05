Senior House banking Democrat holds on in primary, another loses

WASHINGTON — While one senior Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee barely staved off a tough primary challenge, another was defeated Tuesday night by a more progressive opponent.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the lead sponsor of banking industry-backed legislation to reform anti-money-laundering rules, was finally declared the winner of her primary weeks after the contest was held, when the race was still too close to call.

But Rep. Lacy Clay of Missouri, who chairs the subcommittee on housing, community development and insurance, was defeated by progressive activist Cori Bush in the Democratic primary to represent Missouri’s first congressional district. Clay was a 10-term incumbent.

On the Republican side, a number of incumbents on the committee have already lost their primaries. Rep. Scott Tipton of Colorado, who has served five terms in Congress, lost to Lauren Boebert, a Second Amendment advocate who has supported the QAnon conspiracy theory. First-term Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., lost his primary challenge Bob Good, a county supervisor in Virginia.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was also declared the winner of her primary Wednesday morning. She had faced a challenge from Brenda Jones, president of the Detroit City Council, who briefly served in Congress in 2018.