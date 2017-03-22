WASHINGTON — As nearly 1,500 bankers were preparing to lobby lawmakers for regulatory relief and a rollback of the credit union tax exemption, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., gave the bankers some advice: Leave the credit unions out of it.

“When it comes to regulatory reform and when it comes to a lot of the other challenges that are out there, you are going to have to agree to disagree on the issue of taxes with those credit unions and you are going to have to find a way to work with them with a lot of the other regulatory reforms,” Rounds, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, said Tuesday at the American Bankers Association meeting here.