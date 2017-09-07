WASHINGTON – Wells Fargo’s continued missteps following revelations last year that the bank created millions of unwanted accounts for customers may lead to additional hearings on Capitol Hill.
Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee sent a letter in August to panel Chairman Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, requesting a hearing on the bank. Republicans who hope to deregulate the finance industry have been reluctant to hold additional hearings, but that sentiment might be changing.
