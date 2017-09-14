WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Pam Patenaude to be the deputy secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Senate voted 80-17 to confirm Patenaude, who previously served at HUD from 2001 to 2007, first as assistant deputy secretary for field policy and management and later as the agency’s assistant secretary for community, planning and development.
