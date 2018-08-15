WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee has rescheduled a vote on the administration’s nominee to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to Aug. 23.

The panel had delayed a vote on Kathy Kraninger’s confirmation earlier this month after the Senate announced a short summer recess.

Despite heavy criticism from Democrats over the selection of Kraninger, a senior official at the Office of Management and Budget, her nomination appears to be headed for a vote by the full Senate.

Democrats have charged that she lacks experience on consumer issues, and that the nominee has not addressed questions over what role she had at OMB in the administration’s family-separation policy at the U.S. border. Yet her nomination hearing in July did not appear to do any damage to her prospects for confirmation.

The Banking Committee is also scheduled to vote on Michael Bright to be head of Ginnie Mae, Kimberly A. Reed to be president of the Export-Import Bank, Elad L. Roisman to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rae Oliver to be the inspector general of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Dino Falaschetti to be the director of the Treasury's Office of Financial Research.