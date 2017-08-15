State Employees Federal Credit Union in Albany, N.Y., has selected Fiserv's DNA product for its account processing capabilities.

The $3.5 billion-asset SEFCU is the fifteenth credit union to have select Fiserv for account processing this year.

The credit union evaluated multiple systems, Fiserv said, before identifying DNA as the platform that provided the “right combination of capabilities,” including a sophisticated, modern technology stack, the ability to scale to potentially handle billions more in assets and accounts, and real-time, round the clock processing capabilities.

Michael J. Castellana, CEO of SEFCU

“At SEFCU, we want to change the world. The success of that mission depends on the strength of three strategic pillars -- employees, members, and community,” SEFCU’s President and CEO Michael J. Castellana said in a statement. “We will leverage DNA to the benefit of all three, re-inventing and driving efficiencies throughout our organization. The platform will allow us to better serve our members, grow, and enhance our ability to give back to the communities we serve.”

As a part of its strategy, SEFCU said it will focus on “expanding digital and online services from the backbone of DNA” to complement its physical locations.

Vincent Brennan, president of Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv

“SEFCU chose Fiserv to help enable their focus on ‘changing lives every day,’” said Vincent Brennan, president of credit union solutions at Fiserv. “We welcome them to our growing, collaborative client community and look forward to putting our technology and expertise to work to help them deliver on the evolving expectations and needs of their members.”