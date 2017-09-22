Security Service Federal Credit Union, a $9.6 billion institution based in San Antonio, has formed a new subsidiary, Security Service Title Company, in order to offers title insurance and settlement services for mortgage and other real estate transactions.

Security Service Title Co., which is open to Security Service FCU members as well as the general public, has 13 trained staff members who share decades of experience in providing title insurance and settlement services. From residential refinances to complex commercial transactions, the credit union noted, Security Service Title Co. works with all parties (credit union members and non-members) to make the closing process “professional, efficient and timely.”