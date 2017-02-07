State Employees’ Credit Union, a $35 billion institution based in Raleigh, N.C., said that its board of directors has voted to re-join the Carolinas Credit Union League.
Last fall SECU elected to rejoin the Credit Union National Association after disaffiliating from both organizations in 2014 as a result of then-mandatory dual membership requirements.
