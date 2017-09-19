Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union is no more, replaced by Seattle Credit Union.

This week marks the launch of a rebranding effort by the $833 million-asset institution that includes a shorter name, a new logo and a “refreshed” look for its branches. Officials said the simplified name will be easier to recall, while the changes to facilities will result in more open spaces.

Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union was chartered in 1933.

Jill Vicente, Seattle Credit Union’s chief marketing officer, told Credit Union Journal the rebrand is the culmination of a three-year effort, including updating the interiors of several branches by taking out teller lines over the past few months.

“Before the changes to the branches and the announcement of our new name there was a lot of work done internally,” she said. “We moved our headquarters to a new location one year ago this week. We did a lot of research into the financial challenges people face, and then did training from that. The end result was updating our facilities to bring them up to date. We still have a few branches with teller lines, but most of our updating has addressed the fact more people are using mobile apps. We changed the design to let our staff talk one-on-one with people.”

As for dropping “Metropolitan,” Vicente said the goal was to make it easier for people to say the CU’s name. “It is a small change, but it is symbolic. Sometimes people trip over the word ‘metropolitan,’ and we don’t want that.”

The response from members has been “positive” so far, Vicente reported, although she said some members miss the teller lines.

The newly renamed CU said its branches will be updated through the end of 2017. The “refreshed” locations will feature collaborative, open spaces for its members to discuss their vision of prosperity. “Financial experts will provide unique in-branch experiences, working alongside members to navigate the best path toward their financial goals,” the CU said.

“Seattle Credit Union is dedicated to serving as Seattle’s partner in growth and prosperity,” Richard Romero, Seattle CU’s CEO, said in a statement. “We truly value each member of the community and this is what sets us apart from other institutions. We have been a part of Seattle’s evolution through every depression, recession, and boom, and we know that when everyone can grow and rise together, we can all achieve things once thought impossible. With these changes, we want to show our unshakeable commitment to Seattleites and their dreams, and our excitement in helping everyone towards a prosperous financial future.”

