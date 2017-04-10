It never hurts to have a little excess capacity when dealing with the Small Business Administration’s popular 7(a) loan program.

Linda McMahon, who runs the agency, provided assurances last week that the program has enough funding authority to continue guaranteeing loans until its fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. Still, she is asking lawmakers to back a proposal that would let her implement a 15% increase in the program’s funding authority — currently set at $26.5 billion — to offset an unanticipated spike in demand.