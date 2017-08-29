The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) renewed WESTconsin Credit Union’s status as an SBA Express delegated lender for another two years, the $1.1 billion-asset credit union announced on Friday.

“WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased and honored to receive another term as a SBA Express delegated lender,” Jim Wynn, vice president of business loans and services, said in a press release. “Earning this designation reflects our commitment to helping the businesses in our communities grow and create jobs though our participation in SBA loan programs.”