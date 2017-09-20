The Small Business Admininstration and a leading credit union trade group are planning ways to boost lending in an area historically dominated by banks
The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions and the SBA just renewed a February 2015 agreement designed to persuade financial cooperatives to make more government-backed loans. NAFCU and the SBA are also planning events to get more credit unions involved in SBA lending.
