Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union on Friday said it has concluded a “robust” executive search and named Rebecca Reynolds Lytle as its new CEO.
Lytle will take over the helm of the $733 million institution, based in San Jose, Calif., on July 17. She currently serves as chief lending officer and SVP across the Bay at $1 billion San Francisco Federal Credit Union.
