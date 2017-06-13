Jonathan Oliver has been named the new president and CEO of San Francisco Federal Credit Union.
Oliver was previously EVP and chief operating officer at UNIFY Financial FCU in Torrance, Calif., and SF FCU Board Chair Bill Smith praised Oliver’s success at bringing that credit union from just over $1 billion in assets to $2.6 billion and playing “an instrumental role in 11 mergers which more than doubled the size of the credit union.”
