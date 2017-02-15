San Diego Metropolitan Credit Union on Tuesday said it has selected Lisa Paul-Hill to take over as the CU’s new president and CEO, effective April 1.

Paul-Hill will be succeeding the retiring Stan Abrams, who has served as METRO’s president and CEO since March 1, 2010. The $268 million credit union said in a statement Paul-Hill and Abrams will be “working closely through the end of March to ensure a smooth transition.”