San Diego County CU is reporting it grew its membership by more than 10 percent and its assets by more than 8 percent during the first quarter of 2017.
The credit union now boasts $8.1 billion in assets and 348,000 members. SDCCU also reported year-to-date return on assets of 1.25 percent for the quarter and a net worth ration of 13.86 percent.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In