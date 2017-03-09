San Diego County Credit Union on Thursday said it will be the new title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl, which going forward will be called the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.
The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl is the only college football bowl game among America’s 40 college football bowl games to have a credit union as a title sponsor.
