Print Email Reprints Share

San Diego County Credit Union on Thursday said it will be the new title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl, which going forward will be called the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl is the only college football bowl game among America’s 40 college football bowl games to have a credit union as a title sponsor.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial