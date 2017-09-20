San Diego County Credit Union on Tuesday said it reached a naming rights partnership with the City of San Diego and Fox Sports College Properties to change the name of what had been known for several years as “Qualcomm Stadium” to “SDCCU Stadium.”

The $8.1 billion credit union said the San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to rename the iconic Mission Valley venue. The stadium opened in 1967 as San Diego Stadium, later was known as Jack Murphy Stadium, then more recently Qualcomm Stadium. The venue will be known as SDCCU Stadium through December 2018.