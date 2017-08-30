Print Email Reprints Share

San Diego County Credit Union on Tuesday released what it said were “positive” financial results for the second quarter of 2017.

SDCCU said its total assets have reached $8.2 billion, as its return on assets “remains strong” at 1.23 percent year-to-date through June 30. The CU said its member base grew almost 10 percent over the same time period in 2016.

