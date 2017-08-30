San Diego County Credit Union on Tuesday released what it said were “positive” financial results for the second quarter of 2017.
SDCCU said its total assets have reached $8.2 billion, as its return on assets “remains strong” at 1.23 percent year-to-date through June 30. The CU said its member base grew almost 10 percent over the same time period in 2016.
