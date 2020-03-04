Salt Lake City-based CUSO set for leadership change

Prodigy, a fintech in Salt Lake City that focuses on providing mobile solutions for credit unions, on Tuesday announced Amber Harsin as its new CEO.

The CUSO was formerly known as CU Prodigy.

Amber Harsin, CEO of the CUSO Prodigy

Harsin takes the helm from Bret Weekes, who retired in order to serve on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Harsin has spent 15 years in the credit union movement, including having served as Prodigy’s EVP of market engagement.

“I’m honored to be named CEO and grateful to have the opportunity to carry the strategic vision and direction of the CUSO forward,” Harsin said in a press release. “I am passionate about what we are doing at Prodigy and the value that is returned to our owners and peers through patronage in the CUSO. We have an incredible network, team and product at Prodigy, and I’m confident we will continue to accomplish remarkable things.”

Jack Creager, the CUSO’s chairman, said Harsin has been an integral member of the senior leadership team for many years.

“As a board, we know she will lead our CUSO to achieve the strategic vision that we have established, and with a focus and passion for our cooperative that will continue to build and lift our CUSO network,” he said.

