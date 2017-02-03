SAFE Federal Credit Union says it plans to score brand awareness with a locally run commercial during the Super Bowl, when the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons face off for the championship of the National Football League.

SAFE is not the first credit union to run a local ad during the big game and likely won't be the only credit union airing a Super Bowl ad this Sunday. The twist: while most Super Bowl ads are veiled in secrecy before making their big debut during the game, the $1 billion credit union is actually giving fans a sneak peek at several ads and then asking them to help the CU pick which one to run on Sunday.