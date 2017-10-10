An organized crime ring in Eastern Europe has orchestrated sophisticated cyber and physical attacks that have drained millions of dollars from banks in Russia, and banks and credit unions in other countries could be targeted next.
The crimes have various layers, from "mules" hired to open accounts with fake credentials, to cybercriminals behind the scenes hacking the bank and card management networks to initiate ATM withdrawals in different countries that drain the newly opened accounts.
