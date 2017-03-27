Rudy Pereira, president and CEO of Royal Credit Union in Eau Claire, Wis., is set to depart Royal CU for the top spot at Premier America CU, a $2.3 billion-asset institution in Chatsowrth, Calif.
A Southern California native, Pereira has been with Royal since 2011 and is the third CEO to lead the credit union since its formation in 1964.
