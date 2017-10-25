With a significant number of new loans sold to Fannie Mae each year, Royal Credit Union’s employees began to voice concerns about the increasing complexity in the Fannie Mae guidelines, which made the home loan process time consuming and cumbersome.

“Process inefficiencies on Fannie Mae loans required significant extra time spent on each loan file due to retrieving additional documentation, re-reviewing added documentation,” said Royal CU Vice President of Mortgage Lending Matt Gerber.