Eau Claire, Wis.-based Royal Credit Union on Tuesday said EVP Brandon Riechers will take over as its president and CEO on July 31.

Randy Beck has been serving as interim president and CEO of the $2.1 billion credit union since April 15, following the departure of Rudy Pereira.

