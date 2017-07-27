Members of Rose City Federal Credit Union, a $32.5 million institution based in Thomasville, Ga., have voted to merge the credit union with Envision Credit Union, a $481 million institution based in Tallahassee, Fla, about 35 miles southwest of Thomasville.

On August 1, Rose City will effectively merge into Envision CU. The combined entity will have more than 50,000 members.