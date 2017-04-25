Rogue Credit Union, Medford, Ore., on Monday said it ended the first quarter of 2017 with “strong and stable” growth.
Rogue CU said it closed the first quarter with a 9.41% net worth ratio, which it noted was well above the “well capitalized” regulatory requirement of 7%. It reported assets of more than $1.3 billion.
