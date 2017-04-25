Print Email Reprints Share

Rogue Credit Union, Medford, Ore., on Monday said it ended the first quarter of 2017 with “strong and stable” growth.

Rogue CU said it closed the first quarter with a 9.41% net worth ratio, which it noted was well above the “well capitalized” regulatory requirement of 7%. It reported assets of more than $1.3 billion.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial