Rod Staatz, president and CEO of $3.3 billion-asset State Employees Credit Union of Maryland, has announced his plans to retire at the end of 2018.

Staatz has served as president and CEO of the Linthicum, Md.-based credit union since 2003.

A committee of SECU’s board of directors is working with Russell Reynolds Associates, an executive search firm based in New York, to identify potential candidates to succeed Staatz.

Rod Staatz, SECU of Maryland CEO

Under Staatz’s leadership, SECU’s assets have more than doubled, rising from $1.36 billion to $3.3 billion today. With 22 branches and thousands of free ATMs, SECU continued expansion throughout Maryland during Staatz’s tenure, growing to more than a quarter of a million members.

“Under Rod’s leadership, SECU is very well-positioned to continue serving Marylanders into the future,” says Gayle Seward, SECU’s board chair, in a statement. “We are looking for the next leader who can build upon Rod’s many successes and work as effectively in our highly collaborative environment.”