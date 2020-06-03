Robins Financial Credit Union reaches new asset milestone

Robins Financial Credit Union in Warner Robins, Ga., has surpassed $3 billion in assets.

Reaching that milestone demonstrates the credit union’s “strength and stability” and reflects its efforts to build trust within its communities, according to a press release on Tuesday. Robins Financial was created in 1954 and currently has more than 217,000 members, 450 employees and 22 branches.

John Rhea, president and CEO of Robins Financial Credit Union

In 2016, the institution switched to a state charter and now serves those who live or work in 40 counties.

“The $3 billion[-asset] milestone reinforces our commitment to helping improve the financial lives of our members and partnering with them to reach their financial goals,” John Rhea, president and CEO of Robins Financial Credit Union, said in a press release. “We are grateful to our members for continuing to put their trust in us all of these years. We couldn’t have accomplished this success without them.”

Robins Financial earned roughly $9.4 million in the first quarter, down about 4% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration.

