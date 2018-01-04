Robins Financial Credit Union, a $2.4 billion institution based in Warner Robins, Ga., paid out a $12 million “loyalty reward” to more than 97,000 qualified members on December 19, 2017, the credit union announced today.

Robins Financial explained that the loyalty reward payment was based on deposit balances, loan balances, and “overall usage” of Robins Financial’s products and services.

John Rhea, president and CEO of Robins Financial Credit Union

“Giving back to our members is one of the primary benefits of credit union membership,” John Rhea, president and CEO of Robins Financial CU, said in a statement. “When the credit union does well, everyone benefits. We’re happy to reward our members for their loyalty and support.”

Robins Financial earned more than $26 million in net income during the first three quarters of 2017, after earning more than $42 million in 2016.