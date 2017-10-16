Western Division Federal Credit Union, a $143 institution based in Williamsville, N.Y., has promoted Robert W. Harms from chief financial officer to president/CEO.

According to Denise Ligammare, marketing manager at Western Division FCU, said Harms succeeds Craig Mellenthien, who retired after 23 years at the credit union. Harms, she added, had served as CFO for the past fourteen years.