After years of waiting, interest rates are finally on the rise. But that good news also raises new questions for credit unions, which tend to keep rates lower than the competition and are more reliant on fee income to generate revenue.

But for an industry that prides itself on low rates and low (or no) fees, recent research from one economist reveals CUs’ overdraft rates are rising faster than those of for-profit banks – even faster, in fact, than inflation – and that could play a big role in how CUs move forward in the new rate environment.