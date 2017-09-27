Reverse mortgage lenders are stretched thin to the point of having to turn borrowers away amid a surge in demand from seniors rushing to get loans before Department of Housing and Urban Development policy changes take effect Oct. 2.

The new rules will revamp fees and lower loan limits on Home Equity Conversion Mortgages in an attempt to stabilize the program's financial footing. HECM loan applications have spiked notably since HUD announced the changes in late August, according to ReverseVision, developers of a loan origination system for reverse lenders.