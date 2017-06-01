The penalty for fraud embezzlement and other crimes at credit unions is getting stiffer, to the point that many of those convicted of such crimes may never be able to pay back what they owe in restitution.

Restitution penalties for crimes at credit unions are rising, with at least five penalties in the last two years exceeding $10 million. Among the most recent, in April the regulator handed down a prohibition order to Theodore J. Longust, 51, a former commercial loan officer at Scott CU in Edwardsville, Ill. Longust pled guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering, making false reports, and misapplication of credit union funds (among other crimes), earning himself a 10-year prison term followed by three years of supervised relief and an order to pay more than $14.1 million in restitution.