The board of directors at Resource One Credit Union has selected Mary Beth Spuck to replace long-time CEO Jim Brisendine, who is retiring.

Spuck currently serves as chief administrator at TwinStar CU, but is expected to take the helm at resource One early next month.

Mary Beth Spuck, incoming CEO of Resource One Credit Union

“I am deeply honored to be selected as the next CEO/President of Resource One,” Spuck said in a press release. “I am looking forward to working with the Board and staff to fulfill our mission by creating relationships and building trust with our members.”

Spuck has spent more than two decades in the financial services industry. She worked for PEMCO Insurance where she earned the distinguished Stanley O. McNaughton Vision Award and started her CU career with Inspirus Credit Union. Spuck earned her BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington and her MA in Organizational Leadership from Chapman University. She graduated from Western CUNA Management School, with honors and is a Credit Union Development Educator, a Philippines Development Educator, an International Credit Union Development Educator and a Certified Senior Executive. Spuck also serves on the Board of several credit union servoice Organizations.

“Ms. Spuck brings an abundance of professional skill and qualifications in both organizational development and sales and will be an immense asset to Resource One,” Tony Goebel, Resource One’s board chairman, said in the release. “We look forward to working with Ms. Spuck to find additional ways to increase value to our members.”