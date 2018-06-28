America’s Credit Union Museum on Wednesday unveiled its new Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Research Center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum’s new research center was created as a result of a $3.3 million campaign. The largest campaign donor was CUNA, which gave $1 million.

“Sometimes you go to a museum and all you care about is the past,” said Jim Nussle, president and CEO of CUNA. “With the opening of the CUNA Research Center, it gives us the opportunity to talk about the future and to celebrate the innovative things credit unions are going to be able to do in the future.”

Michael L’Ecuyer, chairman of the museum and president and CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union, thanked CUNA by saying, “Good trade associations are effective advocates for their constituents; great trade associations also develop and deliver relevant industry products and services to members. Exceptional trade associations do all of the above while looking for opportunities to transform their industry. CUNA’s investment in the museum was one of those opportunities.”

The rest of the campaign funds will be used to renovate the main museum building, add new exhibits, and enhance credit documents to include physical and digital distribution to credit unions and researchers nationwide.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also featured a dedication of the Richard “Dick” L. Ensweiler Research Library, named for the well-known industry leader who recently retired as the CEO of the Cornerstone Credit Union League.

Industry leaders gather to cut the ribbon on the CUNA Research Center and Ensweiler Research Library at America’s Credit Union Museum in Manchester, NH. From left: Jim Nussle, president/CEO of CUNA; Michael L’Ecuyer, president/CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union; Ron Covey, president/CEO of St. Mary’s Bank; Peter J. Lemire, Esq,; Dick Ensweiler, retired President/CEO of Cornerstone Credit Union League; Paul Gentile, president of Cooperative Credit Union Association; Bill Raker, president/CEO of Firefly Credit Union.

“To see my name [on this library] is beyond anything I could have ever imagined. The spirit and energy I gave was because it was something I love,” said Ensweiler.