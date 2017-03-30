Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — With slim odds of getting eight Democrats to support major Dodd-Frank Act reforms, Republicans will have to use other measures to make changes to the 2010 reform law, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Thursday.

“I don’t see much prospect in getting eight Democrats” to support "big things,” Toomey told an audience at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

