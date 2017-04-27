WASHINGTON — While lawmakers have grown increasingly pessimistic about the chances to significantly revamp the Dodd-Frank Act, they are hopeful that housing finance reform — which has bedeviled Congress for the past nine years — may finally have a shot at enactment.
Speaking Thursday before the Women in Housing and Finance group, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo conceded that regulatory reform was a tough lift given ongoing partisan tensions, but signaled that may not be the case with reform of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
