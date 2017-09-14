Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) announced that she will co-sponsor a bill that “enables credit unions to expand their field-of-membership to anyone that belongs to a needy poor community.”

Moore's remarks came during the third day of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions' annual Congressional Caucus. NAFCU has pushed the issue out of a belief that many federally chartered CUs are converting to state charters because their states offer more progressive FOM options for credit unions.