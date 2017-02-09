Vermont Federal Credit Union, Burlington, Vt., on Thursday said it selected Jean Giard to be its new president and CEO.
Giard joined Vermont FCU as chief financial officer in April 2006 and has been part of the credit union’s senior management team for more than 10 years. During that time, she is credited with helping the credit union grow from a $160 million financial institution to its current $477 million in assets.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In