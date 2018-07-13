Dallas-based RelyOn Credit Union on Thursday said its board of directors recently appointed Sarah Spooner as its new president and chief executive officer.

According to the $64 million CU, the decision “was an easy one for the board,” as Spooner has served as RelyOn’s chief financial officer for the last year and a half.

Spooner was “an influential part of the credit union’s metamorphosis from Employees Credit Union to RelyOn Credit Union, a name change that took place just a few months back,” the CU said in a statement.

Sarah Spooner, president and CEO of RelyOn Credit Union

Spooner has 16 years’ experience in the banking/credit union industry, with a finance, lending and branch operations concentration, RelyOn CU said. She is a graduate of St. Petersburg College and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management and organizational leadership. She subsequently received her Master of Science in finance from the University of Tampa.

Originally from London, Ontario, Canada, Spooner lived in the Tampa Bay area for 15 years prior to joining RelyOn Credit Union.

“Over the past year, I have seen firsthand all of the changes that RelyOn Credit Union has been implementing to help us provide a better and more streamlined banking experience for our members,” she said. “This is an exciting time for us as and I feel honored to be a part of this team.”

RelyOn Credit Union was chartered in 1952. It serves approximately 6,500 members. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Dallas and Kaufman Counties in Texas.

