WASHINGTON—A bill reintroduced in Congress today could reopen the argument surrounding one of the credit union movement’s biggest controversies in decades.

H.R. 3736, the Risk-Based Capital Study Act of 2017 – also known as the “Stop and Study” bill – was reintroduced today by U.S. Reps. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) and Denny Heck (D-Wash.). The proposed legislation would require the National Credit Union Administration to perform additional due diligence on its Risk-Based Capital rule before it takes effect in January 2019, including submitting that study to Congress, along with legislative recommendations on how to improve the CU capital system.