WASHINGTON — Financial regulators issued joint guidance on Wednesday highlighting the availability of cross-state appraiser licensing agreements, which could be used as a way of helping rural areas in particular cope with a shortage of licensed appraisers.

The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and National Credit Union Administration issued joint guidance advising that the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 allows for state appraiser licensing agencies to issue temporary licenses to appraisers who are licensed in another state, subject to certain restrictions.