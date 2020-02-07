Registration open for 2020’s Best Credit Unions to Work For rankings

One of Credit Union Journal’s most popular programs is back.

The annual Best Credit Unions to Work For rankings, done in conjunction with Best Companies Group, is returning for 2020 on the heels of its biggest year so far.



“We saw a 30% increase in the number of CUs that registered for this program in 2019, so it’s clear that Best Credit Unions to Work For is something that really resonates across the industry,” said Aaron Passman, editor of Credit Union Journal. “Part of why the reaction has been so positive over the years is the fact that it covers such a broad swath of institutions, from those below $200 million in assets all the way up to shops with $1 billion in assets or more. In today’s hypercompetitive job market, the fact that so many participants reapply year after year speaks to the importance of understanding what it takes to be an employer of choice.”

As in previous years, Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, will provide an in-depth look into how employees feel about the CUs they work for, how those institutions compare to their peers and more. Those who place in the rankings also gain a valuable recruitment and marketing tool.

Best of all, the program is open to credit unions of all sizes and there is no cost to participate. The deadline to register is Friday, April 24, 2020.

More information is available here. To see last year’s rankings and additional coverage from 2019, click here.