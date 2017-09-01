WASHINGTON — When Congress returns to session on Tuesday, regulatory and housing finance reform will be on the back burner as lawmakers scramble to tackle a host of other pressing financial issues.
Those include the need to raise the U.S. debt limit, pass a government budget, provide relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey, extend the national flood insurance program and begin the laborious process of tax reform.
