In an effort to “wow” members and correct the misconception that credit unions don’t offer competitive technologies, Redwood Credit Union has developed an in-house peer-to-peer (P2P) solution it calls RCUpay.
“We hope to help break down these barriers by offering the banking solutions and convenience people want and need,” said Redwood Credit Union Executive Vice President Ron Felder.
