Print Email Reprints Share

Redstone Federal Credit Union, a $4.86 billion institution based in Huntsville, Ala., said it recently surpassed the 400,000 figure in membership, as it climbs towards the $5 billion-asset mark.

Since March 2016, Redstone FCU saw its assets grow by 12.6 percent to the end of May 2017.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial