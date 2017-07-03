Redstone Federal Credit Union, a $4.86 billion institution based in Huntsville, Ala., said it recently surpassed the 400,000 figure in membership, as it climbs towards the $5 billion-asset mark.
Since March 2016, Redstone FCU saw its assets grow by 12.6 percent to the end of May 2017.
