Even before a proposed rule has been crafted, the regulator’s exploration of alternative capital for credit unions already has bankers spoiling for a fight.

The National Credit Union Administration’s comment period on a notice of proposed rulemaking on alternative capital ended May 9, and agency officials have only just begun going through the more than 750 letters filed, but when the agency eventually releases a draft, it’s almost certain to touch off a fresh round of bitter quarrelling between banks and credit unions, said Keith Leggett, a retired American Bankers Association economist who continues to blog regularly on credit unions.