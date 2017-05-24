Carolinas Credit Union League President/CEO John Radebaugh announced he will retire July 1, 2018, and the league plans to work with Credit Union Resources on the search for his successor.

“We’re going to be sad to see John go,” Patty Idol, chair of the CCUL Board of Directors and president/CEO of Mountain Credit Union, said in a statement. “He’s been a strong leader and a great advocate for credit unions in the Carolinas for over a decade.”